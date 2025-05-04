Governor Kundi reaffirms commitment to minorities rights, welfare

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 04 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday reiterated that the minority communities living in Pakistan are a proud part of the nation’s social fabric and that it is the state’s foremost responsibility to protect their rights.

In a meeting with the delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Minority Wing during an Open Public Day event at the Governor House, the Governor said the Governor House remains open and welcoming to minority communities.

He highlighted that a record number of events for minority groups have been held at the Governor House, reflecting the administration’s commitment to inclusion and welfare.

The delegation included PPP minority leaders and social activists such as Yousaf George, Kiramat Ghori, Arif Councillor, and Yasir Bhatti. The members discussed various issues faced by their communities.

Governor Kundi addressed one of the delegation’s longstanding demands by confirming the appointment of a permanent Principal for Edwardes College, adding that restoring the institution’s past glory and improving school facilities is part of his mission.

He also said that Christmas celebrations were organized at the Governor House and shared that he had personally visited places of worship belonging to minority faiths.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and maintaining continuous engagement with minority communities.

The visit concluded with a pledge from the Governor to continue initiatives that ensure equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religion or background.

Meanwhile, a large number of citizens gathered at Governor House as part of an Open Public Day initiative, where they shared written and verbal complaints with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Delegations from various districts including Swabi, Khyber, Kohistan, and Mardan along with representatives from the Peoples Lawyers Forum, Anjuman Tajiran, and Khyber Chamber of Commerce met with the Governor to raise issues such as law and order in tribal areas, power outages, border terminal delays, and exclusion from development projects.

Governor Kundi assured full cooperation in addressing these concerns and directed some complaints to relevant departments on the spot.

He pledged to continue holding Public Days, saying staying connected with the people and solving their problems brings him personal satisfaction.