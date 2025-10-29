Governor Kundi praises Forces for eliminating seven India-backed terrorists in Kurram

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday lauded the security forces for killing seven India-backed terrorists during an operation against the outlawed outfit in Kurram district.

He paid tribute to Captain Nauman Saleem and five soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire, expressing heartfelt condolences to their families and praying for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

Governor Kundi said the nation salutes the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces, reaffirming that the sacrifices of the country’s heroes will never go in vain. He added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand united with the armed forces to eliminate terrorism.