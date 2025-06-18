Governor Kundi lauds lawyers’ role in democracy, urges unity among party cadres

PESHAWAR, Jun 18 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized the vital role lawyers play in the development of any society, highlighting the invaluable contributions of the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) in the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) struggle for democratic stability.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the PLF at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The session was attended by PPP’s central Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, General Secretary Shujaa Khanzada alias Shazi Khan, PLF President Gohar Rehman Khattak, General Secretary Lajbar Khan Khalil Advocate, and several PLF office bearers and members from across the province.

Governor Kundi stressed the importance of maintaining regular contact with party workers and organizational bodies.

Urging unity, he advised PLF members to put aside internal differences and strengthen each other instead of engaging in internal conflicts.

He also emphasized that only party-designated representatives should be invited to official and organizational events.

He said that the PPP leadership is actively working to secure representation and positions for PLF members within federal institutions.

He also recalled how successful PLF representatives in bar council elections were welcomed at the Governor House, reiterating that its doors remain open to all party workers.

Calling for stronger coordination, Kundi proposed holding a PLF convention at the Governor House with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the chief guest.

Encouraging political mobilization, he urged lawyers to send more candidates to the assemblies to secure the province’s due rights.

Reflecting on the recent protest held on May 26, he said it marked the first major demonstration against the provincial government in 13 years, sending shockwaves across PTI and other parties. He announced that the protest movement would continue in the future.

Governor Kundi concluded by expressing gratitude to Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari for his presence and affirmed that such engagements will carry on in the future.