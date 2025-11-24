Governor Kundi inquires about FC blast victims at Lady Reading Hospital

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 24 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited Lady Reading Hospital to inquire after the Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel injured in the blast at the FC Headquarters Peshawar.

The Governor met the injured personnel, expressed solidarity with them, and conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery.

He also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the victims and received a detailed briefing from the hospital administration regarding their treatment.

Governor Kundi praised the courage and resilience of the injured FC personnel, saying that their high morale and determination were commendable.

He said that terrorists had once again targeted the peace of the province, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Referring to the incident, he said that the names of Afghan nationals had emerged in connection with the Peshawar attack. He reaffirmed that all terrorists and their facilitators involved in the incident would be brought to justice.