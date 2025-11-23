Governor Kundi inaugurates NADRA office in Paniala

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 23 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Paniala to facilitate people of the area.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said the government was committed to the welfare and betterment of the people, and the opening of the NADRA office was a clear reflection of these efforts.

He termed the facility an important milestone for the area, as it would provide residents with easier access to essential identity-related services.

Governor Kundi also announced that the process of granting Tehsil status to Paniala had been expedited, with instructions already issued to the relevant authorities.

He further revealed plans to establish a passport office in Paniala, saying, it would offer additional convenience to the local population.

Commenting on the law-and-order situation, he said he would consult with the DIG Police to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He also referred to concerns regarding the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the governor said that women removed from the programme would undergo a fresh survey.

Citing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he said that every deserving woman regardless of political affiliation, would receive a Benazir card.

Referring to development projects for the area, the governor shared that discussions with the National Highway Authority (NHA) would soon begin regarding the long-awaited Paniala–Dera main road project.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to formally launching the Lift Canal project, recalling that it had previously remained nothing more than an election slogan.

Criticizing past leadership, he said one former chief minister from Dera Ismail Khan had failed to initiate significant development projects for the area, unlike other chief ministers who had prioritized progress in their constituencies.

He assured the public that electricity issues in Paniala would be addressed on a priority basis. He said he would soon meet WAPDA officials along with former MPA Ehtesham Javed Akbar to resolve the matter.

Expressing his dedication to the area’s development, he said that future visits to Paniala would be for inaugurating new offices and development projects that ensure continuous progress for the area.