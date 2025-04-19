Governor Kundi highlights role of private education in easing public sector burden

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 19 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasized that private educational institutions are not merely centers of learning but are strong partners in national development. He added that they also help in reducing the burden on public educational institutions.

The Governor said this while inaugurating the Zamarud Campus of Roots International Education in Hayatabad Peshawar. He attended the event as the chief guest.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Roots International Education’s CEO Waleed Mushtaq, Head of Corporate Communication Sadia Batool, and other distinguished guests. In his welcome address, CEO Waleed Mushtaq warmly greeted the Governor and other attendees, highlighting the institution’s educational mission and objectives.

Speaking at the event, Governor Kundi praised Roots International Education for its contributions to the country’s education sector over the past 37 years. He acknowledged the organization’s role in promoting high-quality and modern education across Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the newly inaugurated Zamarud Campus is a testament to modern educational facilities, international curricula, and a holistic approach to student development.

He expressed confidence that the campus would be a significant addition to Peshawar’s educational landscape.

Addressing the students, Governor Kundi urged them to aim high, dream big, and work hard.

He stressed that the future of the nation depends on educated and talented youth, calling them the “bright future of Pakistan.”

He encouraged students to pursue education with passion and commitment, making their parents and country proud.