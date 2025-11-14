Governor Kundi encourages investors to explore KP’s untapped economic potential

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 14 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized the need for joint efforts to address the challenges facing the province and to project a positive and soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the national and international levels.

He said the people of the province are highly talented and must be provided with greater opportunities to contribute to development and progress.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing the CEOs Summit organized by CEO Club Pakistan at the Governor House Peshawar, where he joined as the chief guest on Friday.

The event brought together leading business personalities, policymakers, diplomats and CEOs from across the country, including CEO Club Pakistan Founder and President Ijaz Nisar, U.S. Consul General in Peshawar Thomas Eckert, KP Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, Industrialists Association President Ayub Zakori, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, President CEO Islamabad Zahid Latif Khan, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Junaid Altaf, and notable industrialist Adnan Afridi, among others.

The summit featured panel discussions and exchanges on business opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speakers including U.S. Consul General Thomas Eckert, KP Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, Bank of Khyber Managing Director Hassan Raza, and Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan CEO Muhammad Atif Hanif also addressed the gathering and praised Governor Kundi for his support to the business community.

During the ceremony, CEO Club Pakistan launched the book “100 CEOs & Diplomats of Pakistan”, as well as the Women CEO Club Peshawar Chapter and the CEO Club Peshawar Chapter.

Governor Kundi hailed these initiatives as historic and encouraging steps toward promoting entrepreneurship in the province.

Congratulating the organizers for holding the summit in Peshawar, the Governor said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers tremendous investment potential in tourism, energy, technology, minerals, agriculture and infrastructure.

He reaffirmed that the Governor House is fully committed to facilitating private-sector engagement and providing all possible support.

He said that national and international delegates who previously attended conferences at the Governor House gained a firsthand understanding of the province’s culture and historic sites, which helped reshape perceptions.

“Those who continue doing business here despite challenges deserve our appreciation,” he added.

The Governor highlighted that KP leads the country in tourism potential, natural minerals, oil and gas reserves, and low-cost power generation. “In reality, the province is not behind in any sector,” he said.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Governor Kundi presented shields to participating CEOs from various companies.