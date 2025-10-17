Friday, October 17, 2025
Domestic

Governor Kundi condoles death of social figure Muhammad Jan Mehsud

Dera Ismail Khan, Oct 16 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of prominent social figure Risaldar Muhammad Jan Khan Mehsud of Kaniguram, South Waziristan.
The governor on Thursday visited the late Mehsud’s residence in DIKhan, meeting his sons, Professor Dr Amir Amanullah Mehsud, former Dean of Gomal Medical College, and Engineer Zafar Iqbal Mehsud, Additional Chief PESCO WAPDA, along with other family members, to offer condolences.
He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the family to be granted patience and strength.
