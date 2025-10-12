Governor Kundi condemns unprovoked firing by Afghan forces

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 12 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan forces, terming it a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

He said such aggressive actions endangered innocent lives and undermined the spirit of good neighborly relations between the two countries.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces have always demonstrated strength with restraint, professionalism, and determination, defending every inch of the motherland with courage and commitment.

“At this critical juncture, we must rise above political differences and stand united with our security institutions,” he said.

The Governor reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly alongside their valiant armed forces, offering them full support and solidarity.