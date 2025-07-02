Governor Kundi condemns Bajaur blast, mourns martyrdom of officials

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 02 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Bajaur’s Khar Tehsil that claimed the lives of Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Wakeel, ASI Noor Hakeem and Police Constable Rashid.

Governor Kundi expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the officers, calling it a heinous and cowardly act of terrorism aimed at destabilizing peace in the region.

He said the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave public servants will never be forgotten.

“The targeting of civil administration and law enforcement officials is an attack on the writ of the state. The perpetrators will be brought to justice and held accountable for their crimes,” he said.

The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of any injured.

He reiterated that such acts of terror cannot shake the resolve of the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism.