Governor Kundi attends PSO Tanveer Malik’s daughter wedding ceremony

PESHAWAR, Mar 29 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday attended the wedding ceremony of Aleena Zahra Malik, daughter of his Personal Staff Officer (PSO) Tanveer Hussain Malik here and extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newlywed couple.

The Nikah ceremony of Aleena Zahra Malik with Farhan Abbas was held at a local marriage hall, where the Governor, along with elders of both families, was in attendance.

Participants congratulated the bride and groom as well as their families, and offered prayers for a happy, prosperous and blessed married life.

Meanwhile, the Governor also attended another wedding ceremony of the daughter of renowned physician Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Afzal, a native of Dera Ismail Khan currently residing in Saudi Arabia.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the ceremony. The Governor congratulated the newlywed couple and their parents, and prayed for blessings, success and happiness in their married life.