21 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on...
Domestic

Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of ‘Shah Esa’ Interchange on CPEC

4
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday officially wrote a letter to PM, stressing the need for the reconstruction and renaming of the ‘Shah Esa’ mini-interchange on the Hakla to DI Khan CPEC Road.
In his letter, Governor Kundi highlighted that renaming the interchange holds deep cultural and historical value for the residents of Dera Ismail Khan. The Senate Standing Committee on Communication has unanimously supported this initiative, recommending that the National Highway Authority (NHA) rename the ‘Rehman Khel Interchange’ to ‘Shah Esa Interchange.’
He expressed hope for a favorable response from the Prime Minister to address the infrastructural concerns and honor the cultural heritage of the area.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan