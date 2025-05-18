41.3 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor KP welcomes PM Shehbaz’s decision to appoint Bilawal as diplomatic envoy
Domestic

Governor KP welcomes PM Shehbaz’s decision to appoint Bilawal as diplomatic envoy

19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to appoint Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the head of a diplomatic delegation.

He termed the move a “wise decision” and a “recognition of Bilawal Bhutto’s capabilities.”

In an official statement, Governor Kundi highlighted the Bhutto family’s longstanding commitment to Pakistan’s development and global image.

He said that the international diplomatic contributions of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto have earned global respect, and Bilawal Bhutto continues that legacy.

Governor Kundi praised Bilawal’s performance as Foreign Minister, particularly his role during the recent Pakistan-India tensions, where his diplomatic efforts were commended by the Pakistani diaspora and friendly nations.

He expressed the confidence that the Prime Minister’s decision would lead to significant progress in Pakistan’s development, prosperity and global standing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan