Governor KP visits Lahore to condole death of Ashrafi

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Jamia Ashrafia Lahore and expressed deep grief over the passing of the institution’s Mohtamim-e-Aala, Maulana Hafiz Fazlur Rehman Ashrafi.

During the visit, the Governor met the bereaved family, teachers, and students of Jamia Ashrafia and offered his heartfelt condolences.

He paid rich tribute to the late scholar, saying that Maulana Hafiz Fazlur Rehman Ashrafi’s religious and academic services were unforgettable.

He said the deceased devoted his entire life to the promotion of Islamic education and the moral and intellectual training of the younger generation, and his demise has created a great void in religious and scholarly circles.

Later, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met Chairman Pakistan Peace Council Syed Usama Ajmal Qasmi to offer condolences on the demise of his father here.

Visiting the residence of the bereaved family, the Governor expressed profound sorrow and sympathy, prayed for the departed soul, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the family. He said he shared the grief of the mourning family in this difficult time.