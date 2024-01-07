Governor KP underlines important role of graduates in healthcare development

PESHAWAR, Jan 07 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday recognized the important role of graduates in the ongoing development of healthcare and emphasized the importance of their contribution to the wider healthcare landscape.

He said this while addressing the first annual convocation 2024 of Khyber Medical University (KMU)-IMS and Kohat Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS).

He said that the role of medical and dental graduates play in shaping the wider health landscape is commendable.

Chief Guest Governor Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the graduates of Medical and Dental Colleges and Gold Medalists. He appreciated their unwavering dedication to medical knowledge and their outstanding efforts.

Highlighting the importance of the convocation, the Governor thanked VC KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Principals and all the attendees for making the event a memorable gathering for teachers, proud graduates, parents and distinguished guests.

During the ceremony, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali announced that 286 students were awarded MBBS and BDS degrees.

He termed awarding gold medals to 200 students as a great honor for colleges, KMU, and their parents.

The Governor praised the important role of KIMS, KIDS, and KMU in shaping the future healthcare workforce.

He said that these graduates will use their tireless efforts and ability to raise the quality of healthcare not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but in the whole of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, in his welcome speech, described the participation of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other distinguished guests in this convocation ceremony as wonderful.

He also deeply acknowledged the continuous support from the parents and congratulated the all medical and dental graduates, gold medalists including their parents.

He expressed the confidence in their abilities to improve access and the quality of healthcare, recognizing that their achievements will continue to play a significant role not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also globally.

Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the world was looking to them for their future, aspirations and partnership.

He described the convocation as a collective celebration, highlighting academic achievements.

He said that these graduates were now equipped with in-depth knowledge and skills related to health and were ready to serve, hoping that these students would contribute to the development of the healthcare landscape across the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq, Regiatrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Former Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Hafeezullah, Dean Basic Medical Sciences KMU Prof Dr. Rubina Nazli, Dean Clinical Sciences Prof Dr. Fauzia Gul, Principal KIMS Prof. Dr. Musarat Jabeen and Principal KIDS Prof. Dr. Fahimullah were present at the event.

Principal Musarat Jabeen congratulated the graduating doctors, faculty members and parents. Dr. Musarat thanked the attendees for making the auspicious occasion of the KIMS and KIDS convocation ceremony a memorable event. She highlighted the 18-year scenario of KIMS and KIDS, proudly acknowledging the graduation of students in the fields of MBBS and BDS.

She expressed pride in the excellent educational quality and services provided by the institutions.

Dr. Musarat emphasized that these graduates will uphold the reputation of their colleges and KMU through their dedication in the field of medical and dental, not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in the entire country. Dr. Jabeen also demanded funds from Governor KP for the construction of College Road, Auditorium Hall and Boys Hostel.

During the ceremony, former Vice Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Hafeezullah, Prof Dr.Aziz Marjan, Prof Dr. Shujat Ali Khan and Dr. Umar Ayub khan were also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards.