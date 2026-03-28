Governor KP stresses on promotion of interfaith harmony, tolerance in society

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday emphasized that promoting inter-sect and interfaith harmony, tolerance and a culture of coexistence is the need of the hour in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation which included former Federal Shariat Court Judge Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar, President Bishop Church of Pakistan Archbishop Dr Azad Marshall, Minority Member National Assembly James Iqbal, renowned scholar and former Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz, and Professor Dr Mohiuddin Hashmi of Allama Iqbal Open University.

The Governor said that after assuming office, he visited places of worship of various minority communities in Peshawar to promote mutual harmony and build trust among different religious groups.

He further said that events marking international minority day had been initiated at Governor House, adding that celebrations of religious festivals of all minority communities had also been started at the Governor House.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan Peoples Party had always given priority to minorities and taken practical steps for the protection of their rights.

He stressed that religious leaders and intellectuals must collectively play their role in promoting tolerance, brotherhood, and harmony in society to ensure the formation of a peaceful and united community.