Governor KP, PRCS Chairperson discuss relief efforts for disaster-affected areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, met with the Chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Farzana Naek, at the PRCS headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed in detail the ongoing and future relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in areas affected by natural disasters and security operations.

Governor Kundi appreciated the exemplary and effective role of the Red Crescent Society in providing assistance to flood-affected families, saying that the organization has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the people in times of need.

He also lauded PRCS’s contributions in conflict-affected regions, highlighting its commitment and humanitarian service.

The Governor emphasized the urgent need for timely delivery of relief supplies, especially protective and essential daily-use items, to flood victims ahead of the upcoming winter season.

Chairperson Farzana Naek assured the Governor that the PRCS would continue to mobilize donor support and ensure that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not left behind in relief efforts.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude to all relief organizations and friendly countries for their continued support, saying that their assistance remains a source of hope for affected communities.