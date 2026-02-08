Governor KP pledges full support for Red Crescent’s humanitarian work

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor and President Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday lauded the outstanding services of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Hilal-e-Ahmar), saying its role during natural disasters, emergencies and population displacement was unforgettable and highly commendable.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Red Crescent Medical and Dental College, Dina Nath, the governor said Hilal-e-Ahmar had set a remarkable example of humanitarian service by extending timely assistance to affected people in the most challenging circumstances. He said the organization’s commitment to humanity reflected the true spirit of selfless service.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PRCS Punjab Mian Muhammad Hanif (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), General Secretary Mehboob Qadir, Suhail Jahangir, Dr Ashraf Nizami, Abid Rehman, Farzand Ali Agha, faculty members, doctors, students and paramedical staff.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi particularly appreciated the services of PRCS Punjab and thanked its management for providing full support to displaced people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during natural calamities. He said the Red Crescent had played a vital role ranging from first aid to provision of medical facilities, adding that he was pleased to see the quality of services being provided at the hospital and hostels.

Announcing a major development, the Governor said the hospital would soon be upgraded into a modern 500-bed medical facility, which would provide quality healthcare services to thousands of people in the area. He praised the performance of the hospital team, saying excellent work was being carried out and doctors, teachers and paramedical staff were serving the public with dedication and commitment.

He suggested that quarterly meetings among provincial Red Crescent organizations should be held to benefit from each other’s experiences and ideas. He also urged the central headquarters to extend support to provincial units by providing vehicles and other facilities to further enhance field operations.

The governor also pledged continued cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and assured full support for strengthening its humanitarian activities.

During the ceremony, Faisal Karim Kundi laid the foundation stone of a new 250-bed block for the hospital, which is expected to significantly expand medical services. Earlier, he visited patients under treatment at the Pakistan Red Crescent Teaching Hospital, presented them with flowers and expressed best wishes for their speedy recovery.

Later, the Governor distributed ration bags among deserving families under the Ramazan Package initiated by PRCS Punjab, saying that supporting vulnerable segments of society was a shared responsibility of the government and welfare organizations. He also distributed certificates and shields among doctors and students who demonstrated outstanding performance to encourage youth towards hard work and public service.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chairman PRCS Punjab Mian Muhammad Hanif was presented with a traditional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shawl and cap. Fateha was also offered for the martyrs of the Islamabad incident, with prayers for the elevation of their ranks.