Governor KP meets Saudi Ambassador, lauds Kingdom’s support, vision for Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, during a visit to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan during the Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos (Decisive Truth). He acknowledged the Kingdom’s continued cooperation and assistance during times of need.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East and broader issues concerning the Muslim world.

Governor Kundi praised the King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Muhammed bin Salman for their visionary leadership and exemplary efforts for the progress and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He paid special tribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2035, recognizing it as a forward-looking plan for development and leadership across the Islamic world.

The Governor also appreciated the humanitarian work of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and acknowledged the contributions and concerns of KP residents living in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al-Maliki welcomed Governor Kundi’s sentiments and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Muslim unity.

He also acknowledged the historic role of Pakistan Peoples Party founder Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto in promoting Islamic solidarity, which continues to be respected across the Muslim world.

The ambassador extended heartfelt condolences on the recent Swat tragedy and conveyed the sympathies and well-wishes of the Saudi leadership and people to the affected families.