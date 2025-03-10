14.9 C
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday met with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani to discuss the current political situation and parliamentary affairs in the country.
The meeting was also attended by senior parliamentary leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who deliberated on the challenges faced by the province and the need for cooperation between the federal and provincial governments.
During the meeting, the Governor briefed Chairman Gillani on the party’s organizational efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public issues, development projects, and the law and order situation.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and fostering political harmony.
Yousuf Raza Gillani stressed that all political parties must work together to strengthen the parliamentary system, while Governor Kundi highlighted the necessity of federal cooperation for the province’s development.
The meeting also acknowledged and appreciated Governor Kundi’s initiatives, including the organization of a farmers’ convention, a convention for local government representatives, and a gathering of the party’s ticket holders at the Governor House Peshawar.
