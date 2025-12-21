Sunday, December 21, 2025
HomeDomesticGovernor KP hails Pakistan’s U-19 Asia Cup victory against India
Domestic

Governor KP hails Pakistan’s U-19 Asia Cup victory against India

6
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 21 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on winning the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating arch-rivals India in the final.

The Governor said that the young Pakistani cricketers had made the entire nation proud by securing the prestigious title on the international stage. He termed the Under-19 Asia Cup victory a major honor for Pakistan in the field of sports.

Governor Kundi praised the outstanding performance of the Pakistani team in the final match against India and lauded the young “Shaheens” for their dedication, talent, and fighting spirit. He said that the players’ brilliant display had raised the nation’s head with pride and reflected the bright future of Pakistan cricket.

The Governor also expressed confidence that such achievements by the youth would inspire upcoming generations and further strengthen Pakistan’s position in international cricket.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan