Governor KP expresses grief over earthquake losses in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 03 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property caused by the earthquake in Mazar-e-Sharif and adjoining areas of Afghanistan.

In his condolence message, Governor Kundi extended heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the tragic disaster, praying for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that he shares the pain of the bereaved families and stands in solidarity with the Afghan people during this difficult time.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Afghan government and people over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake,” the Governor said.

Governor Kundi added that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.