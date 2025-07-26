Saturday, July 26, 2025
Domestic

Governor KP expresses grief over deaths of Umrah Pilgrims from Buner

PESHAWAR, Jul 26 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of seven Umrah pilgrims from Buner district.
In a heartfelt message, the Governor extended his condolences to the bereaved families, saying, “This is a deeply saddening incident. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the families in their time of grief.”
Governor Kundi also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured pilgrims and prayed for their health and well-being.
He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share the pain of the affected families and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the relatives of those who lost their lives.
