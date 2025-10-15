Governor KP expresses grief over death of Agha Siraj Durrani

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 15 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani.

In his condolence message, Governor Kundi paid rich tribute to the late Agha Siraj Durrani for his decades-long services to the people, describing him as a dedicated public servant and a true asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for patience and strength to the family in their time of grief.

Governor Kundi said that Agha Siraj Durrani’s contributions to the strengthening of democracy and upholding the rule of law and the Constitution will always be remembered.

He added that the PPP and the people of Sindh have lost an experienced politician and a devoted follower of Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto.