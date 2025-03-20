19.4 C
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad

PESHAWAR, Mar 20 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, senior politician, former Senator, former Member of the National Assembly, and leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF).
He prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.
The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the grieving family, saying that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad was a wise and good politician.
Faisal Karim Kundi further remarked that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad’s political and religious services will always be remembered.
He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying that he shares in the grief of the family during this difficult time.
