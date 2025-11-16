Governor KP discusses Junagarh dispute with Nawab Ali Murtaza Khanji

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Nawab of Junagarh State, Nawab Ali Murtaza Khanji, and the representative of the family of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) and Chairman of Muslim Institute, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Islamabad on Sunday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the historical background of the State of Junagarh, its accession to Pakistan, and the current situation.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to playing a constructive and proactive role in highlighting the Junagarh issue, saying that he would continue to fulfill his responsibilities in raising awareness about this important national matter.

The participants emphasized that Junagarh was the first princely state to accede to Pakistan, and for nearly three months after accession, Pakistan’s flag continued to fly over the state. However, on 9 November 1947, India forcibly occupied Junagarh, after which Pakistan took the matter to the United Nations Security Council, where it remains registered to this day.

It was also highlighted that Junagarh is included in Pakistan’s official map and remains a significant dispute between Pakistan and India, similar to Kashmir and other territorial issues.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that Pakistanis should raise their voices for Junagarh at all international forums and that the historical and constitutional aspects of the issue must be effectively presented to the world.