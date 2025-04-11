30.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor KP congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship
Domestic

Governor KP congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship

7
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 11 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday lauded Pakistani athlete Noor Zaman for his remarkable victory in the U-23 World Squash Championship, congratulating the young champion and the entire nation on the achievement.

In his statement on Friday, Governor Kundi said Noor Zaman has once again brought pride to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through his exceptional performance in squash. “Noor Zaman is not only a source of pride for KP but for the entire country,” he said.

He added that Noor Zaman’s triumph on the global stage has elevated Pakistan’s reputation worldwide and expressed his best wishes for the athlete’s continued success in future squash competitions.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan