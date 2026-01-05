Governor KP condoles death of local journalist

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 05 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residence of late journalist Muhammad Ayub, a member of Paharpur Press Club (Registered), to offer condolences on his demise here on Monday.

The Governor met with members of the bereaved family and expressed heartfelt sympathy with them. He offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the journalistic community has lost a sincere and responsible journalist with the death of Muhammad Ayub. He paid tribute to the late journalist’s professional services, stating that Muhammad Ayub always raised his voice for public issues and stood for truth.

The Governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and give patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile , the Governor also visited the residence of Provincial Assembly Member Usman Khan Bettani to offer condolences on the demise of his niece here on Monday.

The deceased was the granddaughter of former MPA Ghulam Qadir Khan Bettani and the daughter of Farman Khan Bettani.

During the visit, the governor expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for patience and strength for the departed soul’s family members.

A large number of local elders and notable figures of the area were also present on the occasion.