Governor KP calls for national unity, urgent action on security challenges

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday emphasized the need for national unity and consensus to tackle the province’s growing security challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for politicizing sensitive national issues and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between the federal and provincial governments along with the military leadership.

Addressing the situation in the merged districts, Kundi raised concerns about the misuse of NFC funds allocated over the past decade.

He questioned the lack of resources for law enforcement, highlighting the poor conditions faced by police personnel battling heavily armed militants.

“We must provide modern equipment and bulletproof vehicles to our officers, even at the SHO level, to ensure their safety during operations,” he said.

Kundi also called on Chief Minister KP to engage with political parties and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to develop a unified stance on security issues.

He criticized the provincial leadership for not consulting local stakeholders before presenting concerns to the federal government.