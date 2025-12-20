Governor KP attends walima of Khateeb’s son, visit Data Darbar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the Walima ceremony of Syed Muhammad Abdul Raziq Azad, son of the Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad, here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, federal ministers, former ministers, members of parliament, foreign diplomats, and prominent business and social figures. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the newlywed couple on the beginning of their marital life and prayed for their happiness, success, and blessings.

The Governor also visited the shrine of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) Data Darbar. He laid a floral chadar at the shrine and offered prayers for peace, progress, prosperity, and national harmony in the country.

Governor Kundi also distributed langar among the devotees at the shrine, highlighting the Sufi tradition of service to humanity. He said that the shrines of saints promote the values of love, tolerance, and selfless service, which are essential for a peaceful society.

He offered special prayers for peace, brotherhood, and overall development of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and remarked that spiritual centers play a vital role in strengthening national unity and moral values.