Governor KP assures support to Foreign Medical Graduates

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with Dr. Tahir Sikandari, President of the Foreign Medical Young Doctors Association (FMYDA), at Governor House here on Saturday discussed the challenges faced by young doctors who have graduated from foreign medical institutions.

During the meeting, Dr. Sikandari highlighted the pressing issues encountered by foreign medical graduates, particularly the lack of honorary house job opportunities provided by the provincial government.

In response, Governor Kundi assured that he would engage with senior officials to address the issue and find a viable solution.

Dr. Sikandari also raised concerns about the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s (PMDC) recent decision to increase the passing marks for the licensing exam from 50% to 70%, calling it an unfair move that would severely impact foreign graduates.

Governor Kundi promptly contacted Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to convey these concerns and affirmed his commitment to resolving the matter through all available channels.

Dr. Sikandari expressed gratitude to Governor Kundi for his swift action and continued support, particularly for immediately engaging with the federal minister to advocate for the rights and welfare of foreign-trained young doctors.

Meanwhile, Former student leader and prominent figure of the Pashtun community in Karachi, Malik Arshad Kundi, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Malik Arshad Kundi briefed the Governor on the challenges faced by people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who are permanently settled in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

He highlighted various social and administrative issues affecting the Pashtun population in the region.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured him that he remains in regular contact with the Sindh government and the provincial leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to address the concerns of Pashtun residents in Sindh.

He emphasized that he has played an active role in resolving these issues in the past and will continue to make every effort in the future as well.

On this occasion, Malik Arshad Kundi expressed his gratitude to the Governor and stated that his efforts are a source of pride for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Pashtun community across the country.