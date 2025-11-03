Governor invites Saudi Minister of Transport to invest in different projects

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 03 (APP): Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori invited Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Engineer Saleh bin Nasser AlJasser to invest in the Karachi–Hyderabad Bullet Train, Circular Railway, and transport sector, emphasizing that Pakistan’s modern port and logistics infrastructure offers vast opportunities for investors.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics held here.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and discussed projects related to transport, logistics, the bullet train, circular railway, and public transportation in detail.

The Governor Sindh said that the Karachi– Hyderabad Bullet Train and Circular Railway projects will provide citizens with modern, fast, and safe travel facilities. He added that a mega city like Karachi requires at least 11,000 buses to meet its public transport needs.

Tessori assured the delegation that the Governor’s Office would extend all possible facilitation to Saudi investors.

Saudi Minister of Transport Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser expressed deep interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan’s railway and transport sectors, stating that no one can deny the strategic importance of Pakistan’s coastal belt.

He added that Saudi Arabia is keen to invest along Pakistan’s coastline and that new opportunities for cooperation in transport, logistics, and investment exist between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in these areas.