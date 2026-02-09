Monday, February 9, 2026
Domestic

Governor  inaugurates water filtration plant in Fateh Jang’s village

ATTOCK, Feb 9 (APP):Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has inaugurated  filtration plant  to provide clean drinking water to people at Village, Dhirnal, Tehsil, Fateh Jang.
Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the water filtration plant ,he said that public trust in charitable initiatives had been restored due to transparency and accountability.
 “When philanthropists are confident that their donations are reaching genuine beneficiaries in a transparent manner, they contribute generously. This is why donations worth millions of rupees are now being received at the Governor House,” he said.
He emphasized that providing basic facilities to the public, particularly clean drinking water, was among his top priorities. The establishment of the filtration plant, he added, would ensure the supply of safe and quality drinking water to local residents and help prevent waterborne diseases.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan clarified that donations received at the Governor House were not used for personal purposes but were spent transparently on welfare projects and for the benefit of deserving individuals.
