Governor House sets up 24/7 Muharram Monitoring Cell on Governor Sindh’s directive

KARACHI, Jul 02 (APP): On the special directive of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, a 24-hour Muharram Monitoring Cell has been made operational at the Governor House to address public concerns during the month.

The Cell, functioning under the supervision of the Principal Secretary, includes dedicated officers and staff working round the clock to ensure efficient service delivery, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Cell has received hundreds of complaints related to sewage issues, cleanliness, electricity supply, security of processions and the conduct of police.

Each complaint was addressed promptly, with the monitoring team coordinating directly with relevant departments to ensure timely resolutions.

Citizens have expressed their satisfaction with the swift action taken by the Monitoring Cell and have sent messages of appreciation to the Governor, lauding the initiative for its effective response and commitment.