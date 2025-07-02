HomeDomesticGovernor House sets up 24/7 Muharram Monitoring Cell on Governor Sindh’s directive
Domestic

Governor House sets up 24/7 Muharram Monitoring Cell on Governor Sindh’s directive

13
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 02 (APP): On the special directive of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, a 24-hour Muharram Monitoring Cell has been made operational at the Governor House to address public concerns during the month.

The Cell, functioning under the supervision of the Principal Secretary, includes dedicated officers and staff working round the clock to ensure efficient service delivery, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Cell has received hundreds of complaints related to sewage issues, cleanliness, electricity supply, security of processions and the conduct of police.

Each complaint was addressed promptly, with the monitoring team coordinating directly with relevant departments to ensure timely resolutions.

Citizens have expressed their satisfaction with the swift action taken by the Monitoring Cell and have sent messages of appreciation to the Governor, lauding the initiative for its effective response and commitment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan