Governor House opened to ‘guided tours’ on Tourism Day

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):The historic Governor’s House Punjab was opened to ‘Guided Tours’ on the World Tourism Day here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and provincial cabinet were given the guided tour on the first day along side the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

Talking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the Governor House is a historical building and a national heritage. He said that for the first time, the inner part of the Governor House is going to be opened for the general public. He said that people would be able to visit the Governor House by taking guided tours. The Governor Punjab said many historical things are present in Governor House, adding that the Governor House has paintings of the famous artist Ustad Allah Bakhsh, as well as those of Abdul Rehman Chughtai, which have been given the form of an art gallery. He further said that Quaid’s wing and rooms where foreign personalities like Queen Victoria had stayed are present in the Governor House. The Governor further said that he would especially appreciate Director General World City Kamran Lashari, Secretary Tourism Punjab, concerned officers of these departments and officers of Governor Secretariat as they have done a great job to materialise the concept of guided tours.

He said that students of schools, colleges, general public, local and foreign tourists, can benefit from guided tours.

In response to a question, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman while explaining the guided tour procedure said that the Walled City Authority has created an app through which pre-booking for the guided tours will be done.

He said that the people will be able to access not only the external but also the internal part of the Governor House in a systematic way.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the credit of all these efforts fully goes to the Governor Punjab for spearheading this project.

He said these guided tours will be of world class, and people will get a chance to learn a lot and see historical things here.