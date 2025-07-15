Governor highlights overpopulation crisis on World Population Day

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 14 (APP):Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail Monday identifying overpopulation as Pakistan’s most pressing challenge, that has far-reaching implications for critical sectors including health, education, and public services.

Addressing a seminar here on World Population Day, he emphasized the urgent need to empower women through education and economic participation as a strategic response to the population crisis.

He noted that Balochistan has witnessed rapid demographic growth over the past five decades, placing immense stress on resources and basic infrastructure.

Mandokhail urged both federal and provincial governments to ensure the efficient use of public funds and timely completion of development projects, lamenting the frequent disruption caused by political transitions.

“The lack of continuity in public initiatives results in incomplete and neglected projects. We must prioritize accountability to safeguard progress,” he stressed.

Drawing comparisons with global models such as China, South Korea, and Singapore, the governor cited their successful efforts in population management and called for Pakistan to adopt similarly proactive strategies.

He expressed concern over Pakistan’s ranking as the fifth most populous country, underscoring the critical link between education and informed family planning.

Governor Mandokhail called for a nationwide awareness campaign, mobilizing political leaders, media outlets, religious scholars, and civil society organizations to foster a culture of responsible population growth. He further encouraged the Population Welfare Department to expand outreach in local communities, engaging residents in their native languages to ensure meaningful impact.

Earlier in the session, senior officials shed light on the goals of the seminar, emphasizing cross-sectoral collaboration for sustainable population planning. The event concluded with Governor Mandokhail distributing commemorative shields to organizers and institutional representatives in recognition of their contributions.