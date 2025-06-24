32.8 C
Domestic

Governor Haider hails Pak Army for ensuring peace, economic stability

LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the Pakistan Army has played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and ensuring economic stability in the country.
Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) office-bearers and ticket holders from Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday, he emphasized that all political parties must contribute responsibly to Pakistan’s development and political stability.
Eulogizing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s services on the diplomatic front, Governor Saleem Haider said PPP is the only party whose leadership, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has diplomatically defended Pakistan’s interests on the international forum. He further said Bilawal Bhutto is the only leader who has consistently and courageously challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on global platforms.
He urged PPP workers and senior leaders to resolve internal differences and stay united in their mission to serve the people. He expressed confidence in the party’s future.
He said PPP is ally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but PPP remains an ideological party with a legacy of unparalleled sacrifices for the country. He assured party workers of his unwavering support, stating, “No worker should feel alone. If anyone is wronged or targeted, I will personally stand by him.”
