KARACHI, Nov 12 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Caretaker Sindh Minister Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri in a train accident.
In a condolence message, the Governor offered condolences to Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri and prayed for the departed soul.
Governor grieves over death of caretaker provincial minster’s brother
