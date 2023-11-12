Governor grieves over death of caretaker provincial minster’s brother

Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Nov 12 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Caretaker Sindh Minister Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri in a train accident.
In a condolence message, the Governor offered condolences to Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri and prayed for the departed soul.

