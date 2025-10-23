Governor for improvement of quality education in universities

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 23 (APP):Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel said that we should raise the academic stature of our universities so that instead of students leaving our province, students from other provinces should come here to quench their thirst for knowledge.

He said that this would be possible only when each of us plays his or her full role, the teachers of public universities should focus on applied research instead of paper research along with teaching their curriculum.

He said this while talking to the faculty members of the tenure track system during his visit to the University of Balochistan.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Zahoor Bazai and Pro-Vice Shahwani were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that ensuring that research benefits the society as much as possible, by bridging the gap between education and research, we could promote innovation and advance economic development.

Talking to the TTH faculty members, the Governor said that today I wanted to hear you directly so that I could get accurate information about the ground realities.

He expressed his confidence that we would never repeat the mistakes we made in the past.

In response to a question, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that just as the Sindh government is striving for the development and promotion of Sindhi, I am personally committed to taking concrete steps for the protection and promotion of our mother tongues Pashto, Balochi, Bruhi and others.

He said that it is our national responsibility to preserve these linguistic treasures, which are deeply connected to our cultural heritage and national identity.