Governor for following Quaid principles to strengthen Pakistan

QUETTA, Dec 24 (APP): Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday urged to follow the principles of the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in its true spirits.

“For the real development and prosperity of the country, we have to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline, he said in his message on the eve of Quaid’s birthday.

He said “The best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to not only stick to the principles he gave but also to make honest and conscious efforts for the uplift of the country and the nation to pave the way for the formation of a successful welfare state.

Today is a very important day in the history of the sub-continent of Pakistan because this day is the birthday of this great personality. Thanks to the vision, and leadership skills of our Quaid, we are living in an independent country Pakistan.

Governor Balochistan further said that today we as a nation are struggling with multiple external and internal challenges.

The only way out of the challenges is to stick to the golden principles of a nation’s leader.