Governor extends New Year greetings to Chinese community

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has extended warm greetings to the Chinese community on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, describing Pakistan-China friendship as everlasting and time-tested.

He stated that the bond between Pakistan and China has been successful in every trial and continues to grow stronger with time.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Chinese New Year as the chief guest.

The event was attended by the Consul General of China, along with the Consuls General of Oman, Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, and Türkiye, as well as the Governor of Balochistan and other distinguished guests.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joined the dignitaries in cutting the Chinese New Year cake and emphasized that cultural celebrations further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.

He remarked that Pakistan-China relations stand as a shining example of mutual trust and shared progress, reflecting the spirit of enduring partnership between the two countries.