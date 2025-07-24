Thursday, July 24, 2025
Domestic

Governor expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Major Ziad Saleem in Spalinji

QUETTA, Jul 23 (APP): Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Major Ziad Saleem and the injury of four other soldiers in the firing on Frontier Corps (FC) convoy near Spalinji in District Mastung.
Governor Mandokhel said that Balochistan is the cradle of peace and harmony and the peaceful situation of the province would not be sabotaged under any circumstances.
He also prayed for the forgiveness of martyred Major Ziad Saleem and the speedy recovery of the other injured.
