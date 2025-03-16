21.6 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor expresses grief over martyrdom of Mufti Munir Shakir
Domestic

Governor expresses grief over martyrdom of Mufti Munir Shakir

18
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the explosion outside a mosque here in Urmar area that caused by an explosive device, led to four casualties, including the martyrdom of Mufti Munir Shakir.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Mufti Munir Shakir.
He also expressed solidarity with the victims and assured his full support to the grieving families.
Furthermore, the Governor wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan