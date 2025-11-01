Governor expresses grief over demise of former CM Mehmood Khan’s father

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the father of former Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan.

In his condolence message, the Governor extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that he shares their sorrow in this moment of grief.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for courage and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Governor said that the loss of parents is one of the greatest sorrows of life and their absence can never be filled.