Governor expresses concern over collapse of residential building

KARACHI, Jul 04 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed concern over the tragic incident of residential building collapsed in Lee Market here on Friday.

He directed rescue agencies to conduct immediate, effective and coordinated relief operation.

Tessori said that all available resources should be utilized to safely evacuate people trapped under the rubble.

Immediate medical assistance should be provided to the injured and all possible facilities should be provided to the affected families, he said adding that neglegeence of any kind will not be tolerated.