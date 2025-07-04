HomeDomesticGovernor expresses concern over collapse of residential building
Domestic

Governor expresses concern over collapse of residential building

1
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Jul 04 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed concern over the tragic incident of residential building collapsed in Lee Market here on Friday.
He directed rescue agencies to conduct immediate, effective and coordinated relief operation.
Tessori said that all available resources should be utilized to safely evacuate people trapped under the rubble.
Immediate medical assistance should be provided to the injured and all possible facilities should be provided to the affected families, he said adding that neglegeence of any kind will not be tolerated.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan