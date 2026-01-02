Governor emphasizes youth empowerment as investment in Pakistan’s future

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday held a meeting with the delegation of Youth Leadership of Pakistan led by Junaid Sehar Afridi at the Governor House. The delegation included Hammad Khalil, Kifayat Shah, Rahim Shah, Sarah Khanum and other members.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on issues faced by youth, opportunities in education and employment, promotion of youth activities, and strengthening leadership skills among young people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the energy, talent and enthusiasm of the youth, saying that young people are the bright future of Pakistan and investing in them is, in fact, an investment in the country’s future.

He said that youth engagement is among his top priorities and assured that all possible steps would be taken to nurture and polish the potential of young individuals.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi further assured the delegation that all available resources would be utilized to enhance youth welfare, education and employment opportunities in the province.

He expressed support for initiatives such as laptop schemes, training programs for emerging leaders, and other youth-focused welfare measures.

The Governor also assured his cooperation and participation in programs organized under the banner of Youth Leadership of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi held another meeting with the delegation led by General Manager Serena Hotels, Imtiaz Ali. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail, with particular focus on the temporary closure of Serena Hotel Swat.

The delegation informed the Governor that despite Swat being a major tourist destination, the hotel was compelled to suspend its operations temporarily due to the lack of timely response and cooperation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Expressing concern over the situation, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that tourism is a vital pillar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economy and the closure of a renowned hotel like Serena Swat sends a negative message regarding tourism and investment in the province.

He assured the delegation that he would play his full role in facilitating a conducive environment for investors and tourism-related projects, emphasizing the importance of restoring confidence in the province’s tourism sector.