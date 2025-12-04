Governor emphasizes need for federal support on security, NFC Award, afghan refugee policy

- Advertisement -

SWABI, Dec 04 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed that the province cannot move forward without close cooperation from the federal government, particularly on matters of overall security, the Afghan refugees policy, and the upcoming NFC Award.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media at a reception hosted in his honour by Syed Dawood Jan, former Chief Engineer C&W and former President Peoples Students Federation, at his residence here on Thursday.

The reception was attended by senior party leaders from across the province, including former Governor Masood Kausar, Central General Secretary Humayun Khan and provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, senior leader Dilnawaz Khan, District President Ali Khan, Biland Khan Tarakai, Engineer Yahya Khalil, Dr Sawera Parkash, Asiya Jahangir, Iram Fatima and Sajid Hussain Turi.

Governor Kundi said that security challenges persisted across various regions from D.I. Khan to Chitral, and that intelligence-based operations were essential to counter the threat.

He maintained that development was impossible without peace, adding that investors would not come unless law and order improved.

Highlighting the importance of federal cooperation, he said, “If we want to run the province effectively, we need the support of the federation.” He said that the NFC Award meeting taking place today was crucial and expressed confidence that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would receive its fair share. “Rights are earned through dialogue and reasoning, not through abuse,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to working with all stakeholders, the Governor said the province’s peace, development and prosperity required collective effort and consensus.

Speaking about Afghan refugees, Kundi reiterated that all undocumented Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan must return. “No country in the world allows foreigners to stay without visas; the provincial government must also fulfill its responsibility,” he said.

In response to a question about the possibility of Governor’s Rule, he said that the Governor is a representative of the federation and any decision by the federal government in this regard would be implemented fully.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the provincial administration was committed to taking all necessary measures to restore and maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated a new feeder in Parmoli, Swabi.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the scope of WAPDA-related facilities will be further expanded. He added that the establishment of this feeder was a long-standing demand of the local residents, which is now being fulfilled.