Governor emphasizes gemstone potential, calls for federal support

PESHAWAR, Jun 24 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the province is blessed with both natural wealth in the form of precious stones and human talent, emphasizing that modern technology and youth empowerment can play a vital role in ensuring economic prosperity.

He expressed these views while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony for students who completed a training course at the Gem and Geological Institute of Pakistan.

The event was also addressed by Nauman Bashir, Director of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and Shakil Waheedullah, member of the Board of Governors and a well-known exporter.

Governor Kundi urged the federal government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to focus more on the gemstone and minerals sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Referring to the recent Mines and Minerals Conference held in Pakistan, he stressed that this province deserves greater attention.

“The institute is currently operating from a rented building, which must be replaced with a permanent facility,” he said, also criticizing the existing ban on gemstone exports as unjust to the province.

“How can we achieve prosperity if exports are blocked?” he questioned, adding that he is in contact with the Prime Minister’s Office on the issue.

The Governor said that if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were provided even 50 percent of the necessary facilities in the minerals sector, the results would be astonishing.

He called on the federal government not to neglect the province’s gemstone and geological sectors, underlining the importance of law and order and proper resources for success.

He lauded the institute’s efforts, saying it is delivering exemplary work despite limited resources, and assured full support in resolving its issues.

He also pledged to speak with the Chairperson of NAVTTC National Vocational and Technical Training Commission for additional support.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Governor said their potential to contribute meaningfully to the province’s economic growth.

Earlier, TDAP Director Nauman Bashir welcomed the Governor to the institute, remarking that this was the first time in 25 years that a sitting governor had visited, a move expected to further strengthen the institute’s performance.

General Manager Naveed Masood briefed the Governor, saying that over 5,000 students had graduated from the institute and are now working in gemstone cutting, trading, and exports.

He said the institute aims to use modern technology to prevent the wastage of precious stones and transform them into attractive and useful products for both local and international markets.

The institute, he added, is playing a dual role providing employment and preserving cultural heritage linked to gemstones.

Shakil Waheedullah praised Governor Kundi’s commitment and visit, calling it a sign of his genuine dedication to the province.

The Governor was also given a tour of various departments of the institute and personally handed certificates to the graduating students.