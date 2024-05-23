Governor distributes appointment letters to 49 visually impaired people

RAWALPINDI, May 23 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider termed the service to suffering humanity has the status of worship. All resources will be utilized for the welfare of the blind.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of awarding appointment letters to the visually impaired people for their appointments in various departments here on Thursday.

The Governor distributed appointment letters to 49 visually impaired people and said employment was a fundamental right of all.

Visually impaired people did not let disability become a constraint which was commendable, he said adding that practical steps would be taken to meet the demands of the visually impaired people.

Later, a delegation of Voice of Special Persons also had a meeting with the Governor in which they highlighted their problems.

He assured the delegation that he would personally play a role for the welfare of the visually impaired.