Governor directs to implement foolproof security during Muharram in Quetta

QUETTA, Jul 04 (APP):Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday directed all district administrations to implement strict security arrangements during Muharram and make planning to increase security around places of worship, Imambargahs and processions in the provincial capital Quetta and raise coordination between the relevant agencies.

He said that the district administration and police officers should be alert at all times to resolve any potential issues immediately and should closely monitor the security arrangements themselves so that a safe environment could be ensured for Ashura celebrations and processions.

The Balochistan Governor expressed his expectation that security measures would be further tightened by deploying additional personnel to protect Ashura gatherings and processions on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

Governor Mandokhel stressed that the district administration and police officers should remain active and alert to ensure the safety and security of the public during Muharram.

He praised the performance of all law enforcement agencies on security arrangements and said that no negligence would be tolerated in the security arrangements, especially the protection of lives and property of the public.